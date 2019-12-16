Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 16 December 2019 17:39 Hits: 4

This Month in Climate Science, October and November 2019: More Ebola, Emperor Penguins Marching Toward Extinction, and Persistent Storms Comments|Add Comment|PrintScientists found that if warming continues unabated, emperor penguin populations will drop at least 80% by 2100. Photo by Christopher Michel/Flickr Every month, climate scientists make new discoveries that advance our understanding of climate change's causes and impacts. The research gives a clearer picture of the threats we already...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/xM9PnGiKOdY/month-climate-science-october-and-november-2019