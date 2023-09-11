The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientific ocean drilling discovers dynamic carbon cycling in the ultra-deep-water Japan Trench

Hadal trenches, with their deepest locations situated in the so-called hadal zone, the deepest parts of the ocean in water depth >6km, are the least-explored environment on Earth, linking the Earth's surface and its deeper interior. An international team conducting deep-subsurface sampling in a hadal trench at high spatial resolution has revealed exciting insights on the carbon cycling in the trench sediment.

