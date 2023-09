Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 11 September 2023 15:33 Hits: 3

Progress roundup: Brazil’s census finds more Indigenous people with new counting methods. And Africa’s largest school meals program aims to fight hunger.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Points-of-Progress/2023/0911/Signaling-what-matters-Indigenous-representation-free-school-lunch?icid=rss