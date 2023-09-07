The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Blood-brain barrier governs ant behavior by altering hormone levels

Category: Climate Hits: 6

In many animals, including ants, the blood-brain barrier (BBB) ensures normal brain function by controlling the movement of various substances in and out of the brain. Now, researchers have made the unexpected discovery that the BBB in carpenter ants plays an active role in controlling behavior that's essential to the function of entire ant colonies. The key is production in the BBB of a particular hormone-degrading enzyme.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230907130345.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version