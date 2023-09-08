The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Study links epigenetic changes to historic trauma in Alaska Native communities

Category: Climate Hits: 7

Researchers investigated the relationship between historical traumatic events experienced by Alaska Native communities and epigenetic markers on genes that previous studies have linked to trauma. The new study found a similar pattern among Alaska Native participants, with specific epigenetic differences observed in those who reported experiencing the most intense symptoms of distress when reflecting on historic losses.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230907205950.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version