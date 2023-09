Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 17:56 Hits: 1

When humans are ill, we tend to be less active. This also applies to wild animals, but so far, it has not been known how long the reduced activity lasts or which activities are affected the most. New research shows that birds' activity decreases for up to three weeks when they become ill -- something that could mean the difference between life and death.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230906135636.htm