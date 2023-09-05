The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Disparities in who dwells behind crumbling US levees

In the United States, tens of millions of people live behind levees, but historically disadvantaged groups are more likely to live behind subpar levees and have fewer resources to maintain critical levee infrastructure, a new study reveals. The study is the first to quantify the national disparity of disadvantaged communities living in levee-protected areas, which puts people at increased risk of flooding and other issues.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230905155721.htm

