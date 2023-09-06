The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Water-quality risks linked more to social factors than money

Category: Climate Hits: 1

When we determine which communities are more likely to get their water from contaminated supplies, median household income is not the best measure. That's according to a recent study that found social factors -- such as low population density, high housing vacancy, disability and race -- can have a stronger influence than median household income on whether a community's municipal water supply is more likely to have health-based water-quality violations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230905202521.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version