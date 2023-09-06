Water-quality risks linked more to social factors than money

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 06 September 2023 00:25 Hits: 1

When we determine which communities are more likely to get their water from contaminated supplies, median household income is not the best measure. That's according to a recent study that found social factors -- such as low population density, high housing vacancy, disability and race -- can have a stronger influence than median household income on whether a community's municipal water supply is more likely to have health-based water-quality violations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230905202521.htm