The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Deciphering the 'highway code' of our cells

Category: Climate Hits: 4

Cancers, degenerative diseases: deregulation of our cells' internal communication pathways is at the root of many conditions. Microtubules -- microscopic protein filaments -- play a crucial role in controlling these exchanges. However, their mechanisms remain poorly understood. A team has identified a new mechanism, involving two proteins, that governs their growth. The discovery opens up unprecedented prospects for the development of new treatments that can act at the very heart of cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/09/230905124935.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version