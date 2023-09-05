Deciphering the 'highway code' of our cells

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 05 September 2023

Cancers, degenerative diseases: deregulation of our cells' internal communication pathways is at the root of many conditions. Microtubules -- microscopic protein filaments -- play a crucial role in controlling these exchanges. However, their mechanisms remain poorly understood. A team has identified a new mechanism, involving two proteins, that governs their growth. The discovery opens up unprecedented prospects for the development of new treatments that can act at the very heart of cells.

