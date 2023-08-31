The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Newly discovered fungus helps destroy a harmful food toxin

Patulin is a harmful mycotoxin produced by fungi typically found in damaged fruits, including apples, pears, and grapes. In a recent breakthrough, researchers identified a new filamentous fungal strain that can degrade patulin by transforming it into less toxic substances. Their findings provide important insights into the degradation mechanisms for patulin found in nature, and can lead to new ways of controlling patulin toxicity in our food supplies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230831121739.htm

