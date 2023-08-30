The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

How some ion channels form structures permitting drug delivery

Category: Climate Hits: 1

A member of an important class of ion channel proteins can transiently rearrange itself into a larger structure with dramatically altered properties, according to a new study. The discovery is a significant advance in cell biology, likely solves a long-standing mystery about an unusual feature of some ion channels and has implications for the development of drugs targeting these proteins and for drug delivery.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230830131953.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version