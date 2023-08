Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023

A new study shows that adding zinc to farmland soil can help prevent childhood stunting, a condition due to chronic undernutrition that is associated with poor brain development and long-lasting harmful consequences, such as reduced school performance and increased disease risks.

