Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 29 August 2023 17:00 Hits: 4

We've long known that hosts malfunction without their microbiome -- whether they are missing key microbial species or are completely microbe free. This malfunctioning is usually explained by the need for microbes to perform unique and beneficial functions, but evolutionary ecologist is questioning that narrative.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230829130034.htm