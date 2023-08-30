The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Long time lag in heavily polluted regions as improvement in air quality warms climate

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Scientists have revised previous assumptions about the influence of pollutant particles, known as aerosols, on global warming. Using satellite data, researchers have shown that the relationship between water droplets in clouds and aerosol concentration is more non-linear than previously thought. Specifically, in heavily polluted regions, the additional warming of the Earth resulting from better air quality could occur much later than originally believed -- perhaps as much as 20 or 30 years later than expected.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230830131340.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version