New 'droplet battery' could pave the way for miniature bio-integrated devices

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023 17:16 Hits: 1

Researchers have developed a miniature battery that could be used to power tiny devices integrated into human tissues. The design uses an ionic gradient across a chain of droplets -- inspired by how electric eels generate electricity. The device was able to regulate the biological activity of human neurons. This could open the way to the development of tiny bio-integrated devices, with a range of applications in biology and medicine.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230830131650.htm