Category: Climate Published on Monday, 28 August 2023 18:53 Hits: 5

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Idalia is intensifying and expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday. Idalia would be the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0828/Is-Florida-prepared-for-Hurricane-Idalia-Tropical-storm-picks-up-steam?icid=rss