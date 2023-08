Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 29 August 2023 16:27 Hits: 3

A fleet of water-dropping aircraft and hundreds of firefighters from across the European Union are working to control a massive wildfire in northeastern Greece for the 11th day. Arson is suspected for a number of the 74 blazes being battled on Monday.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0829/Greece-wildfire-EU-firefighters-join-forces-to-battle-historic-blaze?icid=rss