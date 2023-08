Articles

Published on Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Hurricane Idalia came ashore early Wednesday in the lightly populated Big Bend, Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a morning news conference, “This thing’s powerful. If you’re inside, just hunker down until it gets past you.”

