Mapping methane emissions from rivers around globe reveals surprising sources

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 22 August 2023

A new study finds rivers and streams at higher latitudes contributing as much methane, a potent greenhouse gas, to the atmosphere as warmer waters in the tropics. The surrounding habitat, not temperature, is the important driver of methane emissions. The findings could improve methane estimates and models of climate change, and point to land-management changes and restoration opportunities that can reduce the amount of methane escaping into the atmosphere.

