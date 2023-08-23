The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Despite fears to the contrary, Canadian wildfire smoke exposure was not much worse than a bad pollen day in New York City

New Yorkers can apparently breathe a sigh of relief, at least for now. Their exposure to the smoke in June 2023 from Canadian wildfires led to only a slightly higher bump in visits to New York City hospital emergency departments for breathing problems or asthma attacks than what is seen on days when pollen counts are high. However, authors of a new study say other possible health effects, such as possible heart attacks and stroke, still need to be investigated.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230823121438.htm

