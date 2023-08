Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 23 August 2023 20:54 Hits: 4

In a groundbreaking endeavor, researchers have successfully transferred a longevity gene from naked mole rats to mice, resulting in improved health and an extension of the mouse's lifespan. The research opens exciting possibilities for unlocking the secrets of aging and extending human lifespan.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230823165402.htm