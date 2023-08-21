The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Research team developing a nano-sized force sensor and improving high-precision microscopy technology

Recent research in cell biology highlights groundbreaking results. An international team of researchers have recently established a tool they developed to study the mechanics of the cell. The tool can be used to study the inner forces of the cell, for example, the stretching of the nuclear membrane. The microscopic force sensor, only about 0.00002 mm long, is constructed of exotic ingredients such as spider web protein parts, fluorescent proteins from jellyfish, and antibodies from alpaca. In addition, the multidisciplinary team of researchers has developed further the sensitivity of super-resolution microscopy technique.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230821114336.htm

