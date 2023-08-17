The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

It's not just humans: City life is stressful for coyotes, too

Though cars are the biggest threat to coyotes taking up residence in U.S. cities, a new study suggests urban living poses a different kind of hazard to coyote health -- in the form of chronic stress. Researchers examined the concentration of the stress hormone cortisol in the hair of almost 100 coyotes living in the Chicago Metropolitan Area. Results showed that coyotes that lived in the most-developed areas had higher cortisol levels -- a proxy for chronic stress -- than animals living in suburban or natural areas.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230817163945.htm

