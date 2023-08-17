Novel treatment based on gene editing safely and effectively removes HIV-like virus from genomes of non-human primates

Articles

Thursday, 17 August 2023

A single injection of a novel CRISPR gene-editing treatment safely and efficiently removes SIV -- a virus related to the AIDS-causing agent HIV -- from the genomes of non-human primates, scientists now report. The groundbreaking work complements previous experiments as the basis for the first-ever clinical trial of an HIV gene-editing technology in human patients, which was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2022.

