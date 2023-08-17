The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Race-based variations in gut bacteria emerge by 3 months of age

Early social and environmental exposures can have large and lasting effects on child development and adult health. One of the systems that is vulnerable to external influence is the gut microbiome. A new study highlights a critical development window during which racial differences in the gut microbiome emerge. The findings are based on analysis of data from 2,756 gut microbiome samples from 729 U.S. children between birth and 12 years of age.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230817163846.htm

