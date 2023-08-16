Adherence to a Mediterranean lifestyle associated with lower risk of all-cause and cancer mortality

Articles

People who adhere to a Mediterranean lifestyle -- which includes a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains; healthy eating habits like limiting added salts and sugars; and habits promoting adequate rest, physical activity, and socialization -- have a lower risk of all-cause and cancer mortality, according to a new study. People who adhered to the lifestyle's emphasis on rest, exercise, and socializing with friends had a lower risk of cardiovascular disease mortality.

