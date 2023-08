Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 16 August 2023 18:11 Hits: 5

Progress roundup: A look at data led to new ideas for lowering the suicide rate for Israeli troops, and an end to life in prison for juveniles in three U.S. states.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Points-of-Progress/2023/0816/Preserving-hope-for-juveniles-in-US-prisons-and-soldiers-in-Israel?icid=rss