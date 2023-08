Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 15 August 2023 17:21 Hits: 6

The first climate case tried in the U.S. brought a landmark win for its young plaintiffs. Will this provide a model for other states that enshrine protecting the environment in their constitutions?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/2023/0815/Young-people-took-on-fossil-fuels-and-won.-What-s-next?icid=rss