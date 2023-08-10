Chloride ions from seawater eyed as possible lithium replacement in batteries of the future

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023

Sodium, Potassium and zinc have all been promising contenders for lithium's place in rechargeable batteries of the future, but researchers have added an unusual and more abundant competitor to the mix: chloride, the richest negatively charged ions in seawater. Xiaowei Teng, the James H. Manning professor of Chemical Engineering at WPI, has discovered a new redox chemistry empowered by chloride ions for the development of seawater green batteries.

