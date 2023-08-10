The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Chloride ions from seawater eyed as possible lithium replacement in batteries of the future

Sodium, Potassium and zinc have all been promising contenders for lithium's place in rechargeable batteries of the future, but researchers have added an unusual and more abundant competitor to the mix: chloride, the richest negatively charged ions in seawater. Xiaowei Teng, the James H. Manning professor of Chemical Engineering at WPI, has discovered a new redox chemistry empowered by chloride ions for the development of seawater green batteries.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230810180112.htm

