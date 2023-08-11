The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New recycling process could find markets for 'junk' plastic waste

Although many Americans dutifully deposit their plastic trash into the appropriate bins each week, many of those materials, including flexible films, multilayer materials and a lot of colored plastics, are not recyclable using conventional mechanical recycling methods. In the end, only about 9 percent of plastic in the United States is ever reused, often in low-value products. With a new technique, however, chemical engineers are turning low-value waste plastic into high-value products.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230811115524.htm

