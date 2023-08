Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 11 August 2023 14:27 Hits: 7

Several dangerous conditions have combined to make the Maui wildfires especially destructive. Climate change is increasing the likelihood of more extreme weather events like this one, experts say.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0811/Flash-droughts-How-climate-change-contributes-to-Hawaii-s-wildfires?icid=rss