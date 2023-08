Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 10 August 2023 18:08 Hits: 3

Creating new technologically advanced sensors, scientists have engineered bacteria that detect the presence of tumor DNA in live organisms. Their innovation could pave the way to new biosensors capable of identifying various infections, cancers and other diseases.

