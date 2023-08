Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 17:06 Hits: 1

A new DNA study has nuanced the picture of how different groups intermingled during the European Stone Age, but also how certain groups of people were actually isolated. Researchers produced new genetic data from 56 Central and Eastern European individuals from the Stone Age.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230809130654.htm