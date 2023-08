Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 19:12 Hits: 0

As climate change progresses, rising temperatures may impact nitrogen runoff from land to lakes and streams more than projected increases in total and extreme precipitation for most of the continental United States, according to new research from a team of climate scientists.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230808151242.htm