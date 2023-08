Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 15:04 Hits: 1

It’s official, according to Europe’s scientists: July was the hottest month ever recorded – by far. It broke the old record, set in 2019, by six-tenths of a degree Fahrenheit, an unusually wide margin.

