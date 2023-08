Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 08 August 2023 16:02 Hits: 1

Antarctica’s exposure to extreme weather from climate change has led to ice shelf collapses and habitat shifts, a new study reveals. Scientists emphasize that continued global warming could result in dire global impacts if it continues to melt.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0808/On-thin-ice-How-climate-change-is-transforming-Antarctica-s-landscape?icid=rss