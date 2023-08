Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 07 August 2023 19:21 Hits: 0

Geoscientists have long thought that water -- along with shallow magma stored in Earth's crust -- drives volcanoes to erupt. Now, thanks to newly developed research tools, scientists have learned that gaseous carbon dioxide can trigger explosive eruptions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230807152152.htm