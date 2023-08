Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 18:05 Hits: 4

Bacteria make up more than 10% of all living things but until recently we had little realization that, as in humans, soil bacteria have internal clocks that synchronize their activities with the 24-hour cycles of day and night on Earth. New research shows just how complex and sophisticated these bacterial circadian clocks are, clearing the way for an exciting new phase of study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230804140508.htm