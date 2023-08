Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 20:17 Hits: 5

Researchers have developed a way to make a promising, sustainable alternative to petroleum-based plastics more biodegradable. A team has made a bio-based polymer blend that's compostable in both home and industrial settings.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230804161748.htm