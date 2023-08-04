The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Outdoor air pollution may increase non-lung cancer risk in older adults

Chronic exposure to fine particulate air pollutants (PM2.5) and nitrogen dioxide (NO2) may increase non-lung cancer risk in older adults, according to a new study. In a cohort study of millions of Medicare beneficiaries, the researchers found that exposures to PM2.5 and NO2 over a 10-year period increased the risk of developing colorectal and prostate cancers. The researchers also found that even low levels of air pollution exposure may make people particularly susceptible to developing these cancers, in addition to breast and endometrial cancers.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230803213822.htm

