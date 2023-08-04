The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Exploring the origins of life

Catalytic molecules can form metabolically active clusters by creating and following concentration gradients -- this is the result of a new study. Their model predicts the self-organization of molecules involved in metabolic pathways, adding a possible new mechanism to the theory of the origin of life. The results can help to better understand how molecules participating in complex biological networks can form dynamic functional structures, and provide a platform for experiments on the origins of life.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230804123715.htm

