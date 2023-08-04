Tropical plant native to China reveals antiobesity potential

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 16:37 Hits: 3

Scientists tested the antiobesity effects of Mallotus furetianus extract native to Hainan Island, China, using obesity model mice. As a result, body weight and adipose tissue weight of obesity model mice were significantly reduced by the intake of Mallotus furetianus extract. Fatty liver was suppressed and adipocyte size reduction in adipose tissue was observed. Further investigation into the mechanism revealed that fat synthesis is inhibited by suppressing the expression of several transcription factors involved in differentiation into adipocytes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230804123740.htm