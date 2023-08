Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 18:39 Hits: 3

Fifty years after the U.S. Endangered Species Act took effect, officials say 99% of the animals and plants it protects have survived. Yet scientists and activists fear the act itself is in trouble as lawmakers try to weaken the law and its protected list.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2023/0804/Endangered-Species-Act-at-50-Is-it-facing-its-own-extinction?icid=rss