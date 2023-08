Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023 17:20 Hits: 3

A study on almost four thousand people of African descent has identified a gene that acts as natural defense against HIV by limiting its replication in certain white blood cells. This research paves the way for new treatment strategies and underscores the importance of studying diverse ancestral populations to better address their specific medical needs and global health disparities.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230802132005.htm