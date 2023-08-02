The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Clearcut logging leads to more frequent flooding, including extreme floods

Loss of forest cover is associated with more frequent extreme flooding, as well as more frequent floods of any size, according to new research. While it's widely thought that loss of forest cover is strongly linked to increased flooding, most studies have suggested that the impact is limited to smaller floods. But the study, focused on two snow-dominated regions in British Columbia, the Deadman River and Joe Ross Creek watersheds, argues otherwise.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/08/230802132007.htm

