Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 31 July 2023 16:23 Hits: 3

Tuberculosis (TB) disproportionately affects vulnerable populations including those with limited economic resources, HIV patients, those whose diet is deficient in nutrients and others. Resistant TB (MDR TB) does not respond to first line medications and is difficult to treat, requiring long regimens of 15-20 months that are associated with significant side effects and poor outcomes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230731122314.htm