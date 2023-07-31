The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sun 'umbrella' tethered to asteroid might help mitigate climate change

Earth is rapidly warming and scientists are developing a variety of approaches to reduce the effects of climate change. An astronomer has proposed a novel approach -- a solar shield to reduce the amount of sunlight hitting Earth, combined with a tethered, captured asteroid as a counterweight. Engineering studies using this approach could start now to create a workable design that could mitigate climate change within decades.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230731151552.htm

