Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 31 July 2023 19:16 Hits: 3

Researchers have discovered new cell types in the visual system of flies, made possible by their creation of a tool that finds and labels neurons during development. The study combines single-cell sequencing data with a novel algorithm to identify pairs of genes that point to previously unknown cells in the brains of fruit flies.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230731151600.htm