Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 17:42 Hits: 0

A new study in mice suggests replacing traditional protein sources with mealworms in high-fat diets could slow weight gain, improve immune response, reduce inflammation, enhance energy metabolism, and beneficially alter the ratio of good to bad cholesterol.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230726134219.htm