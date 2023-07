Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 18:42 Hits: 2

Over 60 animal species in three days. That is how many mammals, birds and amphibians researchers found DNA traces from in the air in a Danish forest. The results can pave the way for a new and innovative way of mapping biodiversity.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/07/230727144204.htm